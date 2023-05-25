ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a woman with shooting a person on Airport Road.

Stacey Nicole Johnson, 35, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, deputies were dispatched to a parking lot of a business on Airport Road in reference to a person being shot.

A female was located inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Deputies began life-saving efforts until EMS arrived.

Deputies were able to develop a suspect profile through interviews and video footage. A short time later, Johnson was located inside a residence on Chestnut Lane in Jefferson Park.

Johnson was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $250,000 secure bond. The victim was airlifted to an undisclosed trauma center and is expected to recover.