LILESVILLE — Two local students have earned Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships from Pee Dee Electric to attend summer basketball camps at two of the state’s largest college campuses.

Congratulations to Laila Hammond of Ansonville Elementary, who will attend the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp at N.C. State University, and Tydrequis Roberts of Morven Elementary, who will attend the Carolina Basketball School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, both on full scholarships from Pee Dee Electric.

The scholarships cover all expenses at the overnight camps, which provide a glimpse into life on a college campus. Campers stay overnight in dorms, learn fundamental skills that will help them excel on and off the court, and receive individual and group instruction from Division 1 coaches to enhance their basketball and team-building abilities.

“These scholarships are a fantastic way to provide a one-of-a-kind educational and athletic opportunity,” said Megan Shaw, Communications Specialist at Pee Dee Electric. “We’re proud to reward local student-athletes with the opportunity to have fun, make new friends, and develop skills to help them excel on and off the court.”

Touchstone Energy Sports Camp scholarships are part of Pee Dee Electric ongoing commitment to supporting youth and education. To learn more about Pee Dee Electric’s youth programs and other community outreach efforts, visit pdemc.com/community-involvement.

Pee Dee Electric is a not-for-profit cooperative whose goal is to provide reliable, dependable electric service for its members while focusing on value, quality customer service, and enhancing life in the communities we serve. Pee Dee’s service area consists of Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Scotland, Stanly and Union counties. For more information about Pee Dee Electric, please visit www.pdemc.com