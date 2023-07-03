WADESBORO — Field of Dreams in Polkton will be hosting the Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone State Tournament starting Friday, July 7 and ending on Wednesday, July 12.

“This is a great opportunity for tourism,” President of Anson Athletic Youth Association Eric Howell said. “And to show off the new ballpark. We look forward to hosting more events in the future.”

The 10 teams are made up of 11-12 year old’s from all over the state, playing in two divisions. Brackets for each division are set up, teams playing each other until there is only one from each division left. Both winning teams will go onto the World Series in Ruston, Louisiana.

Division One teams are:

Montgomery County

North Stanly

West Stanly

Boger City

Mount Holly

Lumberton

Hope Mills

Division two teams are:

Anson Athletic Youth Association

West Lincoln

South Stanly

As a 501c3, the Anson Athletic Youth Association received a grant from the Effie Little Foundation in Dec. 2021 to renovate the fields. Carolina Green, Inc. provided fresh and professionally graded infield dirt.