ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Saturday, July 15, 2023, deputies with the sheriff’s office traffic safety unit, community impact team and criminal investigators, along with members of the N.C. Highway Patrol, conducted highway safety patrols during the evening and night.

The patrols netted 2 driving while impaired charges, 6 charges of driving without an operator’s license, 10 driving while license revoked, 1 vehicle inspection violation, 3 vehicle registration violations, 1 seat belt violation, 1 liability insurance violation, 5 drug violations, 1 fugitive from justice and 3 weapons violations.

Trenton Taylor Jones, 20, of Wadesboro, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed gun. He was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $10,000 secure bond.

Tyler Jordan Lowery, 20, of Morven, N.C. was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed gun and for being a fugitive from justice. Lowery was entered in as a wanted person by Chesterfield County, S.C. He was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $27,500 secure bond.