WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Police Department is seeking the arrest of Devonte Amor Horne for the murder of 26-year-old Randal Vontray Sturdivant Jr. of Wadesboro.

On July 16, at 2:16 a.m., WPD officers responded to Atrium Health Anson for a subject who arrived with a gunshot wound. This victim was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Officers initiated an investigation and determined the crime scene was near the 300 block of Myrtlewood Drive in Wadesboro. No other individuals are believed to be injured form this incident.

The arrest warrant for Horne is for first degree murder. The WPD is asking for the community’s help in bringing him to justice. Anyone with any pertinent information is asked to call 704-694-2167.