POLKTON — Campbell University held a special graduation ceremony in honor of a special group of women at Anson Correctional Institute January 17 — the first graduates of their Second Chance Initiative program where participants earned an Associate’s Degree in the Behavioral Sciences all without having to leave the Anson Correctional Institute.

“Today is a momentous occasion — a day of celebration, reflection and immense pride. It is my great honor to stand before you as we recognize the very first graduating class of the Associate Degree in the Behavioral Sciences program here at Anson Correctional,” said Assistant Dean Kelly Morin of Second Chance Initiative, speaking at the graduation ceremony for the continuing education program.

Campbell University’s directive to begin educating inside prisons across North Carolina began with its satellite program at Sampson Correctional Institute in 2019. To date, Sampson Correctional Institute has now held three graduation ceremonies.

A relatively new program, Campbell’s Second Chance Initiative aims to weave additional skills throughout the program, such as in writing, mathematics, critical thinking and faith development.

Campbell’s Second Chance Initiative at Anson began January 2023, its focus on preparing participants in the program for admission into a bachelor’s program following their release from prison. Monday’s ceremony at Anson Correctional Institute was a first of its kind, with 17 graduates crossing the educational finish line. Graduates from Anson’s program included students with months to another 15 years of incarceration.

“The Associate Degree in Behavioral Sciences is a testament to your commitment to understanding the complexities of human behavior, relationships and society. But more than that, it is a stepping stone — a foundation upon which you will continue to build. Whether your next chapter involves further education, mentorship, or applying your knowledge in meaningful ways, I have no doubt that you will continue to make an impact,” said Morin.

Campbell aims to persevere in bringing the program to other correctional institutions in future throughout the state.