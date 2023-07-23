Anson County Partnership for Children is accepting applications for NC Pre-K, a Kindergarten readiness initiative that is proven to help four-year-olds gain basic skills needed for success in elementary school. Children who are four years of age before August 31, 2023, are eligible to apply for this high-quality program, which is free to qualifying families.

“Pre-K is a place where children learn skills that are vital to child development. NC Pre-K children learn how to socialize, make their own decisions, and interact with others. These are all important skills for child development. To make the transition to kindergarten easier, children learn eye contact, gain self-confidence, develop work efficiency, create a stronger attention span, and work on temper control,” said Karen Gerald, Child Care Services Coordinator, Anson County Partnership for Children.

Not only are children who attended Pre-K more successful in school, they usually have higher grade point averages and are more likely to graduate high school and college.

NC Pre-K classes operate on a regular school calendar and are designed to address emotional and social development, physical health, language development, and cognitive functioning. Through the incorporation of indoor and outdoor learning environments, students participate in active learning experiences to foster a lifetime love of learning.

A high priority is placed on serving children who meet the following criteria: child’s family is at or below 75% of the state median income level, a disability has been identified, limited English proficiency, developmental differences, chronic health conditions, or a parent who is active military service personnel.

There are currently four centers operating NC Pre-K classes in Anson County. These classrooms are located at Anson Children’s Center, Central Center for Children and Families, C’s & T’s Childcare, Morven Elementary School, and Open Doors Center for Children.

Parents or guardians interested in learning more about the NC Pre-K program should contact Karen Gerald at 704-694-4036 (Ext. 105) or karen.gerald@ansonchildren.org. Applications are available in the Partnership’s Early Childhood Resource Center located at 115 East Morgan Street or online at www.ansonchildren.org.