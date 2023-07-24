WADESBORO — The filing period for municipal elections ended at noon on Friday.
The following are all of the candidates who have submitted their their paperwork to run for office according to the Anson County Board of Elections.
Candidates who are seeking re-election will be marked with an ‘I’ for incumbent.
Wadesboro Mayor:
John Ballard (Incumbent)
Wadesboro Council Member:
Garrett Snuggs
Lewis Evans (I)
Russell Sikes (I)
Ida Cason
JoAnn Bennett
Lawrence Parsons
The Wadesboro seats of Fred Davis, Chipper Long and JF Harward do not expire until 2024.
Ansonville Mayor:
Joe Estridge (I)
Tina Caraway
Ansonville Council Member:
Sarah Burns (I)
Phyllis Watkins (I)
Jesse T. Huntley (I)
Mark Beloin
Denise Watkins Cannon (I)
Ansonville council member Kimberly Burr did not file for re-election.
Lilesville Mayor:
Bernice Bennett (I)
Lilesville Commissioner:
Lewis Adams (I)
Chuck Cook (I)
John Montgomery (I)
Hannah Spencer
Randy Henry (I)
Christopher Harrington
Gaye Harrington (I)
McFarlan Mayor:
Diane Timmons (I)
McFarlan Council Member:
Debbie Bryant (I)
Gail J. Whittington (I)
Michael Foster (I)
Jerry Wilson Timmons
Kim Gainey (I)
Gene Harney
McFarlan council member Jimmy Grubb did not file for re-election.
Morven Mayor:
Tim Watkins (I)
Marjorie Cole (current council member seeking mayorship)
Morven Council Member:
Corinthia Lewis Lemon (I, also town clerk)
Alvis Snow
Tanya Chance
Morven council member Brandon Smith did not file for re-election. The seats of Rachel Melton and Rhonda Johnson Liles do not expire until 2024.
Peachland Mayor:
Clint Davis
Peachland City Council Member:
Alex Xavier
Jeff Davis (I)
Kaylin Blake Treadaway
Peachland council members Kenneth Rowell and Betty D. Hasty did not file for re-election. The seats of James Thomas Hamilton and Mary Burns do not expire until 2024.
Polkton Mayor:
Cynthia Williams (I)
Myra Thomas Dalgleish
Polkton Commissioner:
W. Clifton Martin III (I)
Sissy Stegall (I)
Jimmy Hildreth (I)
Russell Goodwin (I)
Bernard Sturdivant
Laurin Francey
Johnny Faulk (I)
