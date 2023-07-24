WADESBORO — The filing period for municipal elections ended at noon on Friday.

The following are all of the candidates who have submitted their their paperwork to run for office according to the Anson County Board of Elections.

Candidates who are seeking re-election will be marked with an ‘I’ for incumbent.

Wadesboro Mayor:

John Ballard (Incumbent)

Wadesboro Council Member:

Garrett Snuggs

Lewis Evans (I)

Russell Sikes (I)

Ida Cason

JoAnn Bennett

Lawrence Parsons

The Wadesboro seats of Fred Davis, Chipper Long and JF Harward do not expire until 2024.

Ansonville Mayor:

Joe Estridge (I)

Tina Caraway

Ansonville Council Member:

Sarah Burns (I)

Phyllis Watkins (I)

Jesse T. Huntley (I)

Mark Beloin

Denise Watkins Cannon (I)

Ansonville council member Kimberly Burr did not file for re-election.

Lilesville Mayor:

Bernice Bennett (I)

Lilesville Commissioner:

Lewis Adams (I)

Chuck Cook (I)

John Montgomery (I)

Hannah Spencer

Randy Henry (I)

Christopher Harrington

Gaye Harrington (I)

McFarlan Mayor:

Diane Timmons (I)

McFarlan Council Member:

Debbie Bryant (I)

Gail J. Whittington (I)

Michael Foster (I)

Jerry Wilson Timmons

Kim Gainey (I)

Gene Harney

McFarlan council member Jimmy Grubb did not file for re-election.

Morven Mayor:

Tim Watkins (I)

Marjorie Cole (current council member seeking mayorship)

Morven Council Member:

Corinthia Lewis Lemon (I, also town clerk)

Alvis Snow

Tanya Chance

Morven council member Brandon Smith did not file for re-election. The seats of Rachel Melton and Rhonda Johnson Liles do not expire until 2024.

Peachland Mayor:

Clint Davis

Peachland City Council Member:

Alex Xavier

Jeff Davis (I)

Kaylin Blake Treadaway

Peachland council members Kenneth Rowell and Betty D. Hasty did not file for re-election. The seats of James Thomas Hamilton and Mary Burns do not expire until 2024.

Polkton Mayor:

Cynthia Williams (I)

Myra Thomas Dalgleish

Polkton Commissioner:

W. Clifton Martin III (I)

Sissy Stegall (I)

Jimmy Hildreth (I)

Russell Goodwin (I)

Bernard Sturdivant

Laurin Francey

Johnny Faulk (I)

