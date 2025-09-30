WADESBORO – The Anson Bearcats continued their winning streak Thursday night with a clean 3-0 sweep over the Central Academy of Technology & Arts Cougars in Wadesboro.

This victory marked the fourth straight match in which the Bearcats have shut out their opponents, keeping them off the scoreboard set after set. It was also the second time this season Anson has blanked CATA 3-0, repeating the result of their August matchup.

Anson now holds a 15-2 overall record with an 8-2 mark in conference play. They are also 8-1 on their home court this season, continuing to defend it strongly. The Bearcats have dropped only eight sets all year while collecting 45 set wins.

The loss moved CATA to 7-11 overall and 3-7 in conference play. It also extended their struggles away from home, where they now stand at 3-7.

For Anson, this was their fifth win in a row, further solidifying their spot near the top of the conference standings. For the Cougars, the defeat was their fourth straight on the road.

Looking ahead, the Bearcats will travel to Parkwood on September 30 at 6 p.m. to keep their momentum rolling. CATA will return home Monday to face Union Academy.

Reach Brittany Evans at

bevans@cmpapers.com