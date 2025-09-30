WADESBORO – The Anson Bearcats came out strong on Friday night but couldn’t hold back an unbeaten Pender squad, falling 46-28 in a non-conference game at home.

Anson opened the game with back-to-back rushing touchdowns, capitalizing on a fumble recovery to quickly build a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Pender responded with a scoring drive capped by a rushing touchdown from junior quarterback Austin Deal and a successful two-point conversion to close the gap.

By the second quarter, the Patriots’ ground game found its rhythm. Senior ZyQuan Murphy added two rushing touchdowns in the period, helping Pender edge ahead 24-20 at halftime despite Anson adding one more score before the break.

The Bearcats struggled to maintain momentum in the second half. Pender controlled the third quarter with a touchdown and two-point conversion to extend the lead 32-20, while the Anson offense was held scoreless in the frame.

Anson found the end zone once more in the fourth quarter on a passing touchdown and two-point ocnversion, but Pender sealed the game behind rushing scores from Deal and sophmore Kimon Moore.

Deal lead the Patriots with 155 rushing yards, two touchdowns on the ground, and 32 passing yards with a touchdown. Moore added 85 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Murphy contributed 90 yards and two scores. In all, Pender finished with 448 rushing yards.

The win improved Pender to 5-0 on the season. Anson dropped to 0-5 and will return to action at home Friday, October 3, against West Stanly.

