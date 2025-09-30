ANSON COUNTY — A thriving learner-led microschool is quietly changing the face of education in Anson County.

Nestled on several wooded acres and powered by a bold mission to help young people discover their God-given purpose, talents and passions, Apogee Anson is one of the area’s best-kept secrets.

Launched in the fall of 2024 with just 20 students, lovingly called “Trailblazers,” the school has more than doubled in size in its second year. Families now travel from Anson, Stanly, Union, and Richmond counties to be part of what many are calling a refreshing and necessary alternative for kids who just aren’t thriving in traditional settings.

“We don’t see ourselves as competitors to the public schools,” the founders said. “We simply see ourselves as partners in a shared mission: helping children thrive. Every child’s journey is different, and we’re honored to offer a path for those who need something just a little bit different to reach their full potential.”

So, what makes Apogee different? According to school officials, at its core, Apogee Anson believes that every child is born with a purpose, outfitted by their Creator with unique gifts and talents — and that education should be about stirring up those gifts, not suppressing them.

Rooted in 2 Timothy 1:6, the school’s mission is to “fan into flame” the strengths and passions inside every learner, they said. That starts by doing things differently from a one-size-fits-all approach and instead building a culture where students set their own goals, receive 1:1 coaching and tutoring, and are held to high expectations for both academics and character.

Rather than launching into rigid academics on day one, students spend their first weeks learning how to learn, how to work together, and how to lead themselves. That foundation sets the tone for the rest of the year — one filled with curiosity, challenge and growth, they said.

Additionally, the school’s student-led model flips the script: Coaches (not traditional teachers) walk alongside learners as guides and mentors, rather than lecturers. The school provides two hours of academic core time and two hours of project-based learning each day — with a strong emphasis on character building, public speaking and debate, entrepreneurship, innovation, personal health, personal finance, and other real-world experiences — in addition to a rigorous journey through individualized core academics.

Officials said the “heartbeat” of the school is what’s known as The Apogee Code — a set of moral values that includes honesty, integrity, bravery, compassion, loyalty, honor, and politeness. These aren’t just written on the walls. They’re lived out daily in a school culture that’s rich with accountability, purpose and faith, they said.

Students are encouraged to stop comparing themselves to others and start competing with who they were yesterday — a shift that’s producing confident, resilient, joyful learners, they said.

“Apogee Anson is proud to be part of a growing network of families and educators choosing a different way forward — one filled with grit, grace, and bold dreams,” officials said. “If your child isn’t thriving in the traditional model, there may be another way.”

To learn more visitt www.apogeeanson.com or email at info@apogeeanson.com.