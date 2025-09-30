ANSON COUNTY — Friday was once again time for the Chamber’s Half Shell at Flake Haven. Another success, Chamber CEO Sandy Cox, says the crowd far exceeded that of last year’s well attended event.

“We are thrilled to be back here at Flake Haven and to have so many new sponsors this year. Flake Haven always does such an amazing job and has such a wonderful facility we are very grateful to be able to use,” said Cox.

Another first for the Half Shell event was local musical favorites, the Blewett Dam Band, who played for the first time at the event on Friday.

“This year we have a lot of new things from last year, for instance we have an Oyster themed table with oyster sugar cookies complete with a shiny pearl in its middle,” said Cox.

She added, “The Chamber is delighted to host this event that brings the community together every year over fun, music, and fellowship.”

A reoccurring theme this year, many guests praised the music, food, and especially the amazing oysters!

The Anson County Chamber of Commerce next hosted community event is Politics After Dark. A free evening for the public to come together and hear from the candidates running for elected office October 14 at the Lockhart Taylor Center starting at 6 p.m.