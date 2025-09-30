Another familiar face, Ann Crescitelli of local botanical fame, says she won’t be able to make the Trunk-or-Treat, but that she also had a profitable Saturday selling her plants at the market. “Overall, my business has been good. Outside of the farmer’s market season, customers can text me at (704) 858-7154 for any of their plant needs,” shares Crescitelli.

A farmer’s market regular, Kim Williams says Saturday was a normal market morning for her despite the rain as well. “This has really been an interesting season for me, and I plan to be back next year,” says Williams, owner and designer of Gemz by Kim.

ANSON COUNTY — Despite a rainy start to the day’s festivities, Saturday’s season finale of the Anson County Farmer’s Market was another successful show out by patrons.

“This is my first time here this year, I came last year. I’ve had a lot of fun so far and the turnout has been great since the rain stopped,” said Gina Williams of Mama’s Crafty Creations.

“This has really been an interesting season for me, and I plan to be back next year,” said Williams, owner and designer of Gemz by Kim. Williams added that she plans to participate in the Farmer’s Market upcoming, first ever, Trunk-or-Treat.

“Overall, my business has been good. Outside of the farmer’s market season, customers can text me at 704-858-7154 for any of their plant needs,” said Crescitelli.

While the Anson County Farmer’s Market’s regular season has winded down, the Market will be back October 25 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. for its inaugural Trunk-or-Treat.