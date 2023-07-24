The Anson Athletic Youth Association Ozone were the 2023 D2 Champions. Team members include Bentley White, Kaleb Martin, Austin Broome, Josiah Wall, Cedric Ford, Eli Williams, Micah Carpenter, Gracin Pike, Noah Jones, Braydon Conklin and David Cunningham. They are now headed to the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.
The Anson Athletic Youth Association Minors brought home their second state championship. Team members include Jase Ratliff, Mason Coates, Vann Eudy, Drew Eckersly, Reese Conklin, Caleb Randall, Brandon Stansberry, Jackson Bricker, Aiden Sheppard, John Neal Conklin and Jacob Allen. They are now headed to the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.