The U.S. should end legacy college admissions Who will benefit from the Supreme Court’s recent ruling striking down race as a factor in college admissions? Mostly, just wealthy white people.

Two Anson Youth Baseball teams win state championships The Anson Athletic Youth Association Ozone were the 2023 D2 Champions. Team members include Bentley White, Kaleb Martin, Austin Broome, Josiah Wall, Cedric Ford, Eli Williams, Micah Carpenter, Gracin Pike, Noah Jones, Braydon Conklin and David Cunningham. They are now headed to the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.

Candidates for municipal election in November set WADESBORO — The filing period for municipal elections ended at noon on Friday.

Apply for NC Pre-K today Anson County Partnership for Children is accepting applications for NC Pre-K, a Kindergarten readiness initiative that is proven to help four-year-olds gain basic skills needed for success in elementary school. Children who are four years of age before August 31, 2023, are eligible to apply for this high-quality program, which is free to qualifying families.

Calm in the storm The word calm suggests quietness, a settling of the mind. It is soberness, clear thinking, and peace that should be the heart and mind of every Christian believer.

Wadesboro police seek murder suspect WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Police Department is seeking the arrest of Devonte Amor Horne for the murder of 26-year-old Randal Vontray Sturdivant Jr. of Wadesboro.

Highway safety patrols net multiple arrrests ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Saturday, July 15, 2023, deputies with the sheriff’s office traffic safety unit, community impact team and criminal investigators, along with members of the N.C. Highway Patrol, conducted highway safety patrols during the evening and night.

RCC to host info session on new 911 program HAMLET — Richmond Community College will be hosting an online Information & Question Session about the 911 Operations & Communications program to inform people about this new associate degree.

Bo Wagner | The power of story-telling When the letter arrived last week, I knew from merely a quick glance at the envelope that the writer was very young; both the handwriting and the multi-colored words were clear indications of that fact.

Richard Hudson | Building a safer nation President Ronald Reagan once said, “A truly successful army is one that, because of its strength and ability and dedication, will not be called upon to fight, for no one will dare to provoke it.”

Colonel Paul Bennett Harris Little, Jr. MD receives Rotary’s Hometown Heroes Award WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Rotary Club honored Colonel Paul Bennett Harris Little, Jr. MD with the inaugural Hometown Heroes Award for his outstanding service.