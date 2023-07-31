WADESBORO —On July 26, 2023, Robbie Rakim Harris Jr., 35 of Wadesboro, pled guilty in Anson County Superior Court to one count of second-degree murder for the death of Marico McNair and two counts of voluntary manslaughter in the deaths of Thomas Maye III and Jaques McBryde.

These charges stem from a March 9, 2018, shooting that resulted in three deaths and one person seriously injured. This triple homicide occurred at the now-closed Mr. D’s Sports Bar and Grill which was located at 1300 East Caswell Street, Wadesboro.

Harris also plead guilty to one count of assault with a deadly weapon serious injury, and one count of possession of firearm by felon.

The Honorable Stephen R. Futrell, North Carolina Superior Court Judge, imposed, as part of the plea agreement, a 166-month minimum, 212-month maximum, active sentence in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections for the second-degree murder, both voluntary manslaughters and the possession of a firearm by a felon.

Harris was also sentenced to a 29-month minimum, 47-month maximum, suspended sentence, and given 36 months probation, to run at the expiration of the previous sentence, for the assault with a deadly weapon serious injury charge. Harris was given credit for 1,295 days served in the Anson County Jail while awaiting the disposition of this case.

The Wadesboro Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and this case was prosecuted by the office of District Attorney for the Twenty-First Prosecutorial District, W. Reece Saunders Jr.