WADESBORO — The Anson County Sheriffs Office is working on leads in reference to reported missing person, Allisha Dene Watts of Moore County, in conjunction with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Watts was last seen on July 16, 2023, leaving a residence on Pamela Lorraine Drive, possibly towards Moore County. She was last seen in a black 2023 Mercedes Bens GLC 300, which was located on July 18 in Anson County.

At this time, the victim’s whereabouts are unknown. According to a press release, family members are concerned for her safety.

Those with any information are asked to call the Anson Sheriff’s Office at 704-694-4188 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

“Allisha, a Pinecrest High School graduate, is the Corresponding Secretary of the Rufus McLaughlin American Legion Post Auxiliary Unit 177, a Board Member of the Southern Pines Land & Housing Trust, and a member of the Moore County NAACP, the West Southern Pines Community Association, and the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW),” shared Dorothy A. Brower, President, of the RMAL Post Auxiliary Unit 177 in an email. “She has taken the lead in the process of chartering a section of the NCNW here in Moore County.”

According to Brower, searches have already been conducted in Mecklenburg and Anson Counties for Watts.

“Allisha is also a successful businesswoman, as the CEO of Inspired Visions Support Services, Inc., providing disability services that help individuals and families enhance the quality of their lives, in the home and their communities. She holds B.S., M.A. and M.S. degrees and has 16 years of experience in the field of mental health,” Brower shared. “It is imperative that communities rally around the efforts to find Allisha and support the efforts to capture the individual(s) responsible for her disappearance. You can assist in many ways. First, circulate the information around her disappearance with individuals, congregations, businesses, service workers and agencies, etc. Wear a green ribbon or place a green balloon or green bow on your property, hold a Prayer Vigil, and/or donate to the fund that supports #findallishawatts, and most of all PRAY for her and those of us who love her.”

A candlelight vigil will be held on August 1 at 7:00 p.m. at the WSP Center for African-American History, Cultural Arts and Business.

Brower also asked that if anyone has any pertinent information, to contact her at 919-599-6605 or dab811@embarqmail.com

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly referred to Watts as being from Charlotte, not Moore County.