MORVEN — The Monroe Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force arrested Antoine James Hall in connection to the October 2021 murder of Masson Sanderson.

The apprehension took place on July 26, 2023. Sanderson was killed while traveling in the Morven area of Anson County. According to WSOC TV, Hall shot Sanderson while he was driving on US HWY 52.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation expect future arrests stemming from this incident.