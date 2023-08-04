WADESBORO — The Ansonia Theatre in Wadesboro is preparing for its production of Into the Woods. Writer James Lapine and composer Stephen Sondheim bring everyone’s favorite storybook characters together for a timeless, yet relevant, musical classic.

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. The characters all encounter each other in the woods and come to find and face the consequences of their wishes.

Director Tommy Wooten has assembled a brilliant cast of actors representing six different counties in the region. Making their Ansonia stage debut are Chuck Wright, Lauren Wilson, Tyler Wills, Kristina Blake, Noel McClanahan, Rodney Vaughn, Trey Lincoln and Lied Metcalf. They are joined by Ansonia veterans Emily Litaker Privette, Jennifer Gilmore, Kimberly Smith, Amanda Traywick, Rachel Kostelnik, Matthew Thompson, Ruth Ann Harris, Robert Graves, Tommy Wooten, Tyson Leavitt, Madeline Leavitt and Paige Mercer.

Music Director Gail Litaker leads a wonderful orchestra including Arthur Tomasino, Timothy Beranek, Johnny Almond, Betty Ann Crawford, Abby Floyd and Carson Traywick. Set Design is by Teri Brown and Donald Perkins. The costumes are by Brittany Price with assistance by Betsy Watts and Karen Johnston. Lighting and sound design are by Joe Blocker and Hailey Hilson. Assistant direction is by Maggie Gibson.

The show runs August 4-13. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. Get your tickets online at ansoniatheatre.com