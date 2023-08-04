A Giant Celebration coming to Ellerbe

ELLERBE — The Rankin Museum is hosting “A Giant Celebration,” a highly anticipated event dedicated to honoring the late Ellerbe resident and wrestling legend, Andre the Giant. This exciting occasion, taking place on August 12, will not only commemorate the incredible legacy left by Andre, but also raise funds for the Rankin Museum’s ongoing efforts to enrich the community through education and cultural appreciation.

Dubbed as a monumental success waiting to happen, “A Giant Celebration” promises to captivate attendees with a jam-packed schedule of activities and attractions. The event will begin at 1 pm with a street fair located in the heart of Ellerbe, featuring an array of delectable food options and captivating vendors offering various goods and services. Visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere, soaking in the sights, sounds, and flavors that reflect the unique spirit of the region.

Inside the museum visitors will find the unique collection of Andre’s personal and ring-worn items. This special exhibit offers a rare opportunity to explore the life and legacy of Andre the Giant through the artifacts that were significant to him both inside and outside the ring.

Adding to the excitement, esteemed wrestling stars and friends of Andre will be present for the meet and greet which begins at 3:00 p.m., allowing enthusiasts to purchase tickets for autographs and photos, and create lasting memories. Meet and Greet attendees can look forward to rubbing shoulders with celebrated personalities such as Mark Henry, Ted DiBiase, Haku, and numerous other notable figures from the wrestling world. Their presence at “A Giant Celebration” serves as a testament to Andre the Giant’s profound impact on the industry and his enduring legacy..

At 7:00 p.m., the exhilaration continues with live wrestling matches, where professional athletes will showcase their unparalleled skills and entertain spectators throughout the evening. This electrifying display of talent will undoubtedly keep audiences at the edge of their seats, providing an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

“We are thrilled to organize ‘A Giant Celebration’ as a means of paying homage to Andre the Giant while raising funds for our museum,” said Brett Webb, the President of the Rankin Museum. “This event not only celebrates Andre’s remarkable life but also showcases the rich cultural heritage of Ellerbe. By supporting our museum, attendees will help us continue our mission of enriching lives through education and cultural appreciation.”

To stay updated with the latest news and updates regarding “A Giant Celebration,” please visit rankinmuseum.org or follow the Rankin Museum on Facebook and Instagram. Join us on August 12 for a momentous occasion filled with excitement, joy, and a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Andre the Giant. Together, let’s make “A Giant Celebration” an unforgettable experience that empowers local culture in Ellerbe.