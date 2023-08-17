WADESBORO — The Anson Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Randy Collins as its new Executive Director. With a proven track record driving economic growth and fostering community development, Collins brings a wealth of experience and strategic leadership to propel AEDC’s mission forward.

In his new role, which he will assume September 1st, Collins will be responsible for spearheading AEDC’s efforts to attract new businesses, promote job creation, and enhance the overall economic vitality of the Anson community. He will collaborate with local stakeholders, businesses, and government entities to identify opportunities, develop innovative initiatives, and drive sustainable growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Randy Collins to lead the Anson Economic Development Corporation,” said Don Scarborough, Chair of the AEDC Board of Directors. “His diverse background and his passion for community engagement make him the perfect fit to guide our organization towards achieving its goals.”

Prior to joining AEDC, Collins held key executive roles at the Mount Airy (NC) and Loudoun County (VA) Chambers of Commerce where he played an instrumental role in driving economic transformation and fostering strategic partnerships. His expertise in leveraging resources, formulating actionable plans, and executing high-impact initiatives has garnered recognition in the field.

“I am honored and excited to join the Anson Economic Development Corporation as its new Executive Director,” said Collins. “Anson holds incredible potential for growth, and I am committed to working collaboratively with the community and stakeholders to create a thriving economic environment that benefits everyone.”

Collins replaces John Marek, who has served as executive director since 2016. Marek is stepping away from the economic development field after nearly two decades to pursue other interests, but will remain with the organization in a consulting role through September to facilitate the executive transition.

About Anson Economic Development Corporation (AEDC)

The Anson Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) is dedicated to promoting economic growth, fostering job creation, and enhancing the quality of life for residents in the Anson community. AEDC collaborates with businesses, government entities, and community organizations to drive sustainable development and position Anson as a vibrant hub for innovation and opportunity.