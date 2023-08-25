RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation is continuing its efforts to train small businesses interested in construction jobs with the agency through its 2023 Technical Training Series.

The Technical Training Series is a pilot program that offers various courses such as work zone traffic control and utility installation to small highway construction contractors. The series, which started in the spring, has course offerings through the summer and fall.

Each course will cover items such as NCDOT specifications and standard drawings, equipment requirements, bidding and estimating, project management, invoicing and payment. Attendees will receive a certificate of completion after finishing a course in the program.

Courses are being held in Raleigh, Charlotte, Asheville​​ and Greenville and will be taught in person by NCDOT engineers, prime contractors and other transportation industry professionals.​

These trainings are part of NCDOT’s workforce development efforts aimed at increasing the number of firms that can contract with the agency to build and maintain the state’s transportation network.

The program is free and limited to 25 firms per class. Trainings, which are held on Thursdays, are limited to two individuals per firm, but other staffers may be waitlisted for another session if space is not available.

The next training on guardrail installation will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 31 at Pitt Community College, Greenville Center, 3107 South Memorial Drive, Greenville.

In September, there will be several trainings held on the following schedule on work zone traffic control:

Sept. 7 – From 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Wake Technical Community College, 3434 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary, NC 27518

Sept. 14 – From 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Central Piedmont Community College, 1201 Elizabeth Avenue, Charlotte NC 28204

Sept. 21- From 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Asheville – Buncombe Technical Community College, 1465 Sand Hill Road, Candler, NC 28715

Sept. 28- From 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Pitt Community College, 3107 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville, NC 27834

To learn more about the trainings, view the full schedule and register at the NCDOT’s website.