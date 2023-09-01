August 25

MORVEN- At 9:38 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on W. Main St. following a report of a suspect breaking into a garage and stealing a handheld car buffer, Poulan chainsaw, and weed eater, items valued at $675. The case is active.

WADESBORO- At 2:28 p.m., deputies responded to a business on Cuddy Farm Rd. following a report of a stolen trailer, valued at $10,000. The case is active.

August 26

MORVEN- At 7:59 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sandy Ridge Church Rd. following a report of a discharged firearm inside of a vehicle. A glass window damaged in the incident is valued at $250. The case is active.

August 27

MORVEN- At 11:29 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting into an occupied vehicle on NC Hwy. 145. The case is active.