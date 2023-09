Scotland Crimestoppers awarded The Scotland Crimestoppers received the Productivity Award for a population of 50,000 and under recently during the NC Crimestoppers Association Conference.

An awesome first day of school Students at Ansonville Elementary celebrated the first day back at school on August 28, 2023.

Anson County Schools off to a successful start WADESBORO — The recently passed Parents Bill of Rights and the start of school were foremost at the Anson County Board of Education meeting on August 28.

Scott Howell | August 31 was Overdose Awareness Day and today we should remember… Over the last decade and a half, over one million Americans have had their lives tragically cut short by the overdose crisis, leaving millions more forever changed by the loss of friends, family, and loved ones. These individuals came from many walks of life and traveled very different roads, yet they all met the same devastating, tragic fate. Our world is not the same without them.

College students are still struggling with basic math. Professors blame the pandemic FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Diego Fonseca looked at the computer and took a breath. It was his final attempt at the math placement test for his first year of college. His first three tries put him in pre-calculus, a blow for a student who aced honors physics and computer science in high school.

Matthew Sasser | Cheap concert tickets? Dream on I remember hearing “Juke Box Hero” by Foreigner for the first time. Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Second Helping” remains one of my favorite records. Black Sabbath introduced me to heavy metal and subsequently some of my favorite bands. Thin Lizzy’s “Dancing in the Moonlight” is one of my all-time favorite songs.

Undaunted: Municipalites and residents continue fight against county and biochar production facility HAMLET — An ongoing legal battle with local environmental ramifications has been submitted for review to the North Carolina Supreme Court.

Beneficial insects help in the garden I spend a lot of time in my garden just looking at things. Looking at the flowers and foliage, of course, but also looking closely at the plants to see what insects might be on them. I try to avoid insecticides in my garden, because I have honey bees and I also want to protect the butterflies and other pollinators that visit the flowers for pollen and nectar. Many birds feed directly on flowers, such as goldfinch, which will sit on a purple coneflower stem and feast on the seedhead, and other birds may catch a caterpillar feeding on a flower to feed their babies.

Scotland County has highest unemployment rate in the state ROCKINGHAM — According to data from the North Carolina Department of Public Commerce, Scotland County has the highest unemployment rate in the state at 6.4%.

Gov. Cooper invests $1M to address school bus driver shortage RALEIGH — On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced an investment to help tackle North Carolina’s school bus driver shortage crisis by allocating $1 million in federal funding to the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to enhance school bus driver training capacity.