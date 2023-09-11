The Anson County Board of Commissioners recognizes King Elite Allstars for their oustanding performance and dedication to the cheerleading program, having won both state and national championships.

WADESBORO — On June 4th, ten young ladies by the names of Ayanna Fisher, Destinii Tanner, Zikeyia Pratt, Kamryn Harrington, Jocelyn Parker, Chacoya Bivens, LaVayha Harvey, Jalia Crawford, Jazlyn Crawford, and Karisma Bell had a flawless routine and won the state championship for the first time in their 20 year history.

King Elite Allstar is a squad that has been a part of Anson County for over ten years. They used to go by the name of Wadesboro Trojans for years until recently, when they changed names. It consists of four squads and four different divisions from ages 4-18 years of age. This squad travels all around the world and competes in competitions year round under the amazing organization of Champions In Motion.

In July, following their state championship win, The King Elite Allstar squad went on to win the National Youth Activities Associations’ annual Cheerleading National Championship at the Columbus Convention Center in Ohio.

Coaches Quiotte Grace, Rasheeda Sturdivant, Stacey Huntley, and Shannon Pickett are very proud of what these young ladies are doing for the community.

They practice every Tuesday at the new CityReach community center in Anson County.