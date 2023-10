The Los Angeles Times | Biden should balance support for Israel with pushing for peace in a volatile region The Oct. 7 attack on Israelis by Hamas militants was an unspeakable act of terrorism and Israel has every right to use military force to prevent future such atrocities. But in doing so it must stay true to its values by doing everything possible to minimize the suffering of innocent Palestinian residents of Gaza.

Former Anson teacher again arrested for child sex crimes ANSONVILLE — On October 10, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office arrested former Ansonville Elementary School teacher Clinton Justin Jones for charges connected to child sex crimes.

Anson County invests in the education of youth who have an incarcerated parent POLKTON — Following the wisdom of Israel’s former King Solomon, Cyril Prabhu founded Proverbs 22:6, a non-profit prison ministry with the belief that to, ‘Train a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he shall not depart from it.’

Fall fun in Polkton The Megan Doss Band covers both North Carolina and Virginia and they kept the crowd pumped with their upbeat and lively country music covers at Saturday’s Polkton Fun Day!

Deborah Davis receives Rotary’s Hometown Heroes Award WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Rotary Club honored Deborah Davis with the Hometown Heroes Award for outstanding service to the community on October 19th at Twin Valley Golf Club.

Longtime Ansonian Ruth Waddell Hickman remembered WADESBORO – On Saturday, October 14, 2023, Ms. (Mary) Ruth Waddell Hickman peacefully passed away at the age of 100 beside her son and daughter-in-law Jim and Dana Hickman.

Anson County brings awareness to domestic violence with wear purple day and annual vigil WADESBORO — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), also known as Intimate Partner Violence. Domestic violence is a serious issue facing many men and women across the country. A crime historically believed to disproportionately affect women, men also face abuse from their significant other. October 20 is Wear Purple Day, a day everyone is encouraged to wear purple in honor of both victims and survivors.

For their eyes only: Shameless GOP shields itself from public scrutiny Yes, State Treasurer Dale Folwell might have sounded a little like the guy who informs you that “Whew, it’s really hot” on a 98-degree day.

Broadband upgrades coming to Anson WADESBORO- The NC Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant awarded to Spectrum will provide four million dollars in funding to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to homes and small businesses across Anson County. Current county commissioner’s anticipation, along with county residents, has been building since the original announcement was made in August of 2022.

Commissioners, Sheriff answer questions in community forum MORVEN — A community forum took place on Tuesday, October 10 at the Lemuel Community Training Center, sponsored by Impact Anson. Commissioners JD Bricken and Jamie Caudle, along with Sherriff Scott Howell, braved friendly fire from their seats of honor, facing their constituents questions head on.

New hours and upcoming events for Anson Farmer’s Market WADESBORO — The Anson County Farmer’s Market is gearing up for the fall season! Starting Saturday, October 14, the market will be observing new hours, operating from 9-12 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday through December 9.