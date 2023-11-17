LAURINBURG —During the November 4, 2023 criminal session of Scotland County Superior Court, defendant Jimmy Davenport was convicted of first degree murder.

The State was represented by Chief Assistant District Attorney Jamie Adams and Assistant District Attorney Matthew Victory. During the trial, the State presented evidence that the defendant shot his brother, Frankie Davenport on December 10, 2020. The Honorable Taylor Browne presided over the trial and ultimately sentenced the defendant to a mandatory life sentence in the Department of Adult Corrections, without the possibility of parole.

In response to the verdict, District Attorney Reece Saunders said, “I would like to extend a special thanks to the men and women who served on this jury. This verdict sends a clear message that our community is fed up with gun violence and that it will not be tolerated.”