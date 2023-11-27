Nov. 16

WADESBORO — At 3:56 p.m., officers responded to the Anson County Sheriff’s office following a call of domestic violence. The incident began earlier in the victim’s vehicle, with a brief pause occurring in the parking lot of the IGA, before concluding at the Sheriff’s Office. The case has been closed by means other than arrest.

PEACHLAND — At 9:56 p.m., officers responded to Steman St. following a report of a minor stealing a vehicle, valued at $1,000. The case is active.

Nov. 17

WADESBORO — At 3:44 p.m., officers responded to Country Club Rd. following a report of a suspect trespassing on private property. After speaking with the homeowner, larceny from the property has been an ongoing and unreported issue. Victim was advised to report incidences of theft in the future. The case remains active.

PEACHLAND — At 11:01 a.m., officers responded to Hopewell Church Rd., following a report of a stolen firearm, a Remington 300 model 708/with scope, valued at $550. Case is closed by means other than arrest.

Nov. 18

WADESBORO — At 12:14 a.m., officers responded to Abbington Grove Circle following a report of a suspect attempting to break and enter into a residence. Upon arrival, officers ascertained the suspect had a warrant out for his arrest. Case closed by arrest.

POLKTON — At 2:42 a.m., officers responded to Beeman St. following a report of a suspect shooting into an occupied dwelling. Officers found ten bullet holes in the wall of the residence. Case is active.

Nov. 19

PEACHLAND — At 11:05 a.m., officers responded to Hasty Rd. following a report of a felon possessing a firearm. It was determined the felon had three firearms in his possession. Case closed by arrest.

MORVEN — At 10:19 p.m., officers responded to McLendon Rd. in response to a report of a sexual assault. The female victim informed officers the crime had occurred at a previous time. In speaking with two minors at the same residence, they complained of also being assaulted. Case is active.

Nov. 23

MARSHVILLE — At 11:34 a.m., officers responded to White Store Rd. following a report that a female and male suspect had been involved in an altercation involving a firearm. Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined the dispute was between family members, with one family member firing a weapon from inside a dwelling housing seven people at the time, the majority of them children. Union County officers assisted and the case has been closed by the arrest of Keyara McKnight. McKnight is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, felony discharge of a weapon into an occupied property.

Nov. 24

WADESBORO — At 4:05 p.m., officers responded t Mayflower Rd. following a report of a son assaulting his mother and in the process busting the screen on her cell phone. The case was closed by means of arrest, though the victim later recanted wishing to press charges.

WADESBORO — At 10:07 p.m., officers responded to US Hwy. 74 following a report of an assault taking place. A woman reported being repeatedly assaulted by her husband. Advised of her options, the case has been closed by means other than arrest.

ANSONVILLE — At 4:44 p.m., officers responded to Plank Rd. following a report of damage to personal property. Customers in the store became irate with the shop owner over the prices of glasses in a display case. After destroying the display case and the glasses it contained, the suspects fled the scene of the crime in a brown get- away vehicle, not to be seen again. Damage value is estimated at $150. The case is active.

Nov. 25

LILESVILLE — At 2:39 p.m., officers responded to Camden St. following a report of a suspect actively breaking and entering into a home. Officers learned the suspect had previously been communicating threats to the victim via phone regarding a dispute over payment for land. The suspect had fled the scene before the police arrived. The case is active.

Nov. 26

PEACHLAND — At 8:19 a.m., officers responded to Lower White Store Rd. following a report of a domestic violence situation taking place. Upon arriving, deputies learned a female resident of the home was assaulted. She reported being a victim of her husband’s abuse for some time. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 2:33 a.m., offices responded to US Hwy. 74 following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arriving officers learned a female had been involved in a verbal altercation with a male that resulted in the male subject pulling a gun on the female, firing a shot that grazed her hand. The victim did not wish to press charges against the male, who had fled the scene with his firearm. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 7:40 a.m., officers responded to Mayflower Rd. following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon having taken place. A friend of a female gunshot victim was assaulted by a gun to his head by the same male suspect that shot the female earlier, after driving the victim home from the hospital. The victim was able to leave the residence and report the incident. Officers contacted the Magistrate’s Office to serve warrants. The case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 4:21 p.m., officers responded to US Hwy. 74 East following the report of a suspect with a warrant for his arrest present in the location. The case closed by arrest.