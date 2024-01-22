Jan. 12.

WADESBORO — At 8:43 p.m., officers responded to Pineview Circle in response to a reported breaking and entering taking place. The victim arrived home to find the front door busted in. Wisely choosing not to enter the home, the victim went to a nearby business to wait until officers arrived to secure the home. After the victim returned to the scene it was determined that in addition to the damage done by the suspect while in the process of breaking and entering the home, $15 was missing. Due to a previous break in at the residence, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office has diligently instructed that patrols be conducted in the area for the near future. The case remains active.

WADESBORO — At 4:18 p.m., officers responded to White Store Rd. following a report of larceny. The victim reported to officers that someone with a key had entered into his home and stolen $4,000.00 worth of jewelry, precious metals, and the deed to his home from inside of a lock box located within the home. The case is active.

Jan. 13

WADESBORO — At 6:20 p.m., officers responded to Global Rd. following a report of damage to a homeowner’s water and sewer line. A truck driver doing some work in the area had gotten stuck attempting to turn around in a yard the driver had been given permission to turn around in. Unfortunately the driver became mired in sludge resulting in the truck becoming stuck in the front yard area of the victim’s home. Once stuck, the truck inadvertently caused the sewer/water line to break. The case remains active.

Jan. 14

LILESVILLE — At 5:02 p.m., officers responded to a report of a black 6×8 utility trailer, valued at $5,000.00, being stolen from US Hwy. 74 East. Another vehicle and trailer on the trailer were also found to have been tampered with. The case is active.

ANSONVILLE — At 6:32 p.m., officers responded to US Hwy. 52 North following a report of larceny. A white Lexus four- door car with a dealer tag, driven by a black male in his thirties or forties, was reported to have stolen gas. After stealing $16.03 worth in gas, the suspect at first headed in the direction of Wadesboro before turning around and heading towards Norwood. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 2:20 p.m. officers responded to Rising Sun Rd. following a report of stolen pvc piping, fittings, chicken, and pork chops, valued at $150.00. The reporting victim informed officers that when a car door being slammed was heard, a small pickup truck could be seen driving away from the property. The case is active.

Jan. 15

POLKTON — At 7:30 p.m., officers responded to US Hwy. 74 following a report of road rage. The reporting victim stated that they had waved a driver following closely behind them to pass them. The aggressive driver did eventually pass, while allegedly brandishing a firearm at the victim. Upon arriving on scene officers did locate a firearm within the suspect’s vehicle. The magistrate determined there to be no probable cause and the case has now been closed by other means.

MORVEN — At 4:49 p.m., officers responded to West Loop Rd. following a report of an assault taking place involving a firearm. Upon arriving officers determined the domestic disturbance involved intoxicated adults with one innocent minor on scene. The case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 8:34 a.m., officers responded to Boatlanding Rd. following a report of a stolen watercraft valued at $1,200.00. The victim had been camping at the lake and secured his watercraft in response to a storm moving through the area. When the victim returned to pick up his watercraft it was missing. The craft is described as a canoe that is tan or off white in color, with brown stripes, oars, and oar locks. The Raddison canoe is 12 feet in length. The case is active.

Jan. 19

WADESBORO — At 5:30 p.m., officers responded to Abbington Grove Circle following a report of theft from a motor vehicle on site. The victim was unable to notice if anything had actually been taken from the vehicle. However, the victim found their vehicle with a broken window and the trim pulled off of the steering column. The victim was advised to contact the Sheriff’s Office if any items were found to have been removed from the car. The case is active.

Jan. 20

WADESBORO — At 2:43 p.m., officers responded to Johnston St. following a report of trespassing taking place on private property by a suspect who had already been told they were not allowed on the premises. Officers arrived on scene, arrested the suspect, who was then transferred to the Anson County jail. The case has been closed by arrest.

Jan. 21

PEACHLAND — At 11:51 a.m., officers responded to Steman St. following a report of damage to personal property resulting from a domestic disturbance. The reporting victim stated that when she refused to take the suspect to purchase marijuana, the suspect picked up a brick and subsequently smashed it into the front of the vehicle. Still unsatisfied, the suspect located an umbrella that she then used to bash the side of the victim’s vehicle with, followed by running off with the victim’s cellular phone. Officers noted several scratches and dents made by the offender and her brick/umbrella combination of destruction. A warrant was taken out against the suspect for property to the vehicle which is valued at $1,500.oo and the case is still active.

PEACHLAND — At 8:55 p.m., officers responded to Edwards Store Rd., following a report of damage done to a vehicle and a window of the residence. Property damage is valued at $400.oo and the case has been closed by means other than arrest.