WADESBORO — North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell is running for Governor this year. Before he concludes his term as treasurer, a position he has held since 2017, Folwell has some financial information he would like to share with the citizens of Anson County.

The role of treasurer is too “preserve, protect, and sustain the state’s pension and healthcare plans, reduce investment fees while maximizing returns, account for and report on all funds that are deposited, invested, and dispersed through the North Carolina Department of State Treasury, as well as maintain the state’s coveted AAA bond rating.”

In simple terms, Folwell says his position is to be the “keeper of the public purse. My loyalty is to the people who teach, protect, and otherwise serve and taxpayers like them.”

To that end, he would like eligible Anson County residents to know about unclaimed monies and property lying in wait to be claimed by them through the State Treasury. Unclaimed monies and properties can belong to individuals, businesses, churches, and nonprofits alike.

“There is currently 44,937 unclaimed properties registered to people with an Anson County address,” states Folwell, adding that, “There is nearly four million in unclaimed cash in Anson County waiting to be claimed since November 30.”

Folwell advises those interested in seeing if their is money or property waiting to be claimed to go to the State Treasury website, www.NCCash.com. Once there, all one needs to do is enter their name and previous residency locations within the state to determine if they are eligible. Often people Google ‘unclaimed cash,’ mistakenly finding a third party website offering to assist them in finding and claiming their cash for a fee.

“We have heard of businesses trying to charge folks 15 to 20% to help them find and claim their unclaimed cash… which we don’t charge anything for,” cautions Folwell.

There is no need to be concerned that there is a limitation on claiming, as unclaimed monies remain in the treasury until claimed, even if a person is deceased.

Describing the process in further detail, Folwell outlines, “The first thing you need is your social security number. The reason is that is how the money comes into the state treasurer. If it is from a bank account it comes to us with an identifier of a social security number. You could also be asked for proof that you actually live or lived at the residence the claim is made under.”

Having made it a mission through his tenure to make financial resources available to eligible North Carolina residents, Folwell mentions that, “Through the NC General Assembly we are trying to expedite this project and make it as easy as possible to claim your cash.”

Other important points Folwell wants North Carolinians to be aware of is that, “Number one, every state has one. Number two, your chances are better than winning the lottery. Number three there is no charge to check your name, business, church, or nonprofit organization. Lastly, there is no charge to claim your cash.”

Depending on the postal service or the complication of the claim, monies may be received in as little as a week. “The more complicated it is the longer it takes,” he warns.

For example, if a person has changed their name, the process of providing the necessary documentation to support your legal name change may slow down the claim process. To combat this potentially lengthy procedure, Folwell suggests finding proof of the name change prior to establishing your claim. An additional idea shared by Folwell to check your unclaimed eligibility status, is to check both your maiden and married names. A divorce form is available on the website so that if one party would like to relinquish their claim they may do so, expediting the receipt of the claim.

Examples of current eligible entities with outstanding unclaimed cash are Anson EMS, the Anson County School System, the Health Department, and Anson County Electrical. Other notable entries include the Anson Record, Wadesboro First Baptist Church, Napa Auto Parts, Wadesboro Primary Care, and Wadesboro Automotive.

“Through July-November of this year 62,666 claims have been made and paid out, totaling $46,670,714.55,” Folwell said.

Running For Governor

Folwell, who is a native of Winston-Salem, declared his second run for the North Carolina governorship at the annual Forsyth County Republican Party Convention back in March.

“We are in a political environment right now where people do not really care what political party you are affiliated with, they just want their problems solved,” Folwell said. “We are facing the highest level of job, health, food, and now educational uncertainty and insecurity the likes of which we have never seen.”

A conservative, Folwell says he is, “tired of losing — North Carolina has elected only three conservative governors in the last thirty years.”

He feels he can overcome the state’s natural proclivity for voting largely Democrat because “I can explain conservatism in a way that doesn’t offend anyone.”

Too often, Folwell has noticed political candidates, “Attacking people and not the problems faced by our state.”

Reversing this disturbing trend is what Folwell means when he states that in the past, citizens have had no one to vote for, only against. He believes the everyday problems of his fellow citizens across the state has increasingly been dwarfed by inner party and bi-partisan vitriol, where only the people of North Carolina lose.

“It is not enough to talk about problems, one must lead with the courage to solve the problems, using our God given vision to see what needs to be done and do it,” he said.

Prior to his four terms serving as state treasurer, Folwell has previously worked as a gas station attendant, motorcycle mechanic, custodian, trash collector, and investment advisor.

A graduate of UNC Greensboro, Folwell went on to serve on the Board of Education for his native Winston Salem from 1993-2001. Following his stint on the school board, which gave him an up close look at educational areas for improvement, Folwell went on to be elected to the state House of Representatives in 2004, including a term as speaker pro tempore under House Speaker Thom Tillis, from 2011-2013. Under Gov. Pat [McCrory], Folwell served as head of the Department of Employment Security from 2013-2015, before being sworn in as State Treasurer on January 1, 2017, having decisively won the state’s 2016 election.

While an elected State Representative, Folwell notoriously chastised, “ You could fill a dump truck with all the rules and regulations people in these chambers have voted for. Yet the things the citizens of NC have had a chance to vote for could fit into the palm of your hand. Some decisions are bigger than we are and they belong to the state of North Carolina.”

With this sentiment in mind, Folwell has tackled multiple issues near and dear to the heart of North Carolinians, most notably healthcare and medical debt. Choosing to raise his family in his native state, he has seen first- hand the destruction unexpected health issues and debt can bring.

His leadership positions have allowed him to hear countless healthcare horror stories from his neighbors over the years, even sadly adding his own story of heartbreak to the growing chorus.

Folwell and his wife, Synthia, lost their young son Dalton at the age of seven. One morning, while the young boy attempted to board his school bus, he was struck and killed. Overcome with unspeakable loss, the Folwell’s made the decision to turn their grief into a stranger’s joy, choosing to donate their son’s organs. The family’s selfless decision saved the life of (at the time) nine-year-old Annette Stidham, who received his liver. This experience cultivated a burgeoning passion in the Folwells for both healthcare and organ donations.

Forever changed, on October 1, 2006 Folwell started a fundraising project to benefit and bring awareness to the Wake Forrest Institute for Regenerative Medicine. He rode 32,986 miles on his motorcycle for thirty consecutive days across forty-eight states. At the end of his cross-country ride, Folwell had earned the distinction of becoming a world record holder for extreme long distance motorcycle riding as well as raised national awareness of the miracle organ donation can bring to a person or family who may feel they have no hope.

Continuing his crusade to drive down medical costs in the state, Folwell envisions, “Getting rid of secret contracts so that people can understand what they are being billed for because right now North Carolinians do not consume healthcare, it consumes them.”

Desiring to ‘push the power to the consumer,’ Folwell believes medical cost transparency “Would allow us [North Carolina] to be a medical tourism destination by offering clear medical pricing and getting rid of secret contracts. We would be able to drive tremendous economies into our medical industries across North Carolina if we were known as the state with transparent health care pricing and billing.”

Folwell advises that ways to drive down personal medical debt is to, “Shop for services , find out how much services cost and request itemized billing.”

Another resource many who have never faced a medical emergency may not be aware of, is the state’s Charity Care program, which Folwell says allows “patients to have little cost or receive no bill at all for their medical procedures or hospital stay.”

Going even further, Folwell shares that, “We want the healthcare system to tell people what things cost, we want them to start offering a level charity care that is equal to the billions and billions of dollars of the tax benefit they give. We want them to stop weaponizing people’s credit scores when they do not pay their bill.”

Not only dedicated to the financial resources and healthcare of his constituents, Folwell believes in availability, access, and transparency. He was the first prominent Republican to go on record as being against a provision in North Carolina’s public records laws that allows state legislators to decide for themselves which public records they wish to disappear or make available for public consumption.

“The governorship is the CEO of the biggest business in the state — there is a lot that needs to be fixed, particularly with the DMV, DHS, Crime, Safety, DOT, and Board of Elections,” Folwell said. “When you vote in March, ask yourself one question, based on track record, who will benefit not only my way of living, but the direction and profitability of the state?”

