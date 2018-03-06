Telecommunicator earns state certification

Officer Holly L. Thomas of the Anson County Sheriff’s Office was awarded the Advanced Telecommunicator certificate by the North Carolina Sheriff’s Education and Training Standards Commission.

The Commission was established in September of 1983 and it’s purpose is to upgrade the capabilities, competence and proficiency of sheriffs’ departmental personnel through programs, standards and procedures involving employment, improvement, career development, and retention. The Commission currently maintains certification files on more than 25,000 deputy sheriffs, detention officers and telecommunicators.

The purpose of the Advanced Telecommunicator certificate is to recognize the level of competence of telecommunicators serving the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Offices, to foster increased interest in college education and professional law enforcement training programs and to attract highly qualified individuals into a law enforcement career. It is the highest professional certificate awarded to telecommunicators in North Carolina. To qualify, officers must complete a combination of professional training and relevant education, as well as meet the minimum experience requirements.

Sheriff Landric Reid said that Thomas’ certification is good because it shows that she is putting the education, training and everything she needs into her career.

“It takes a lot of training and continuing education to get that certificate,” Reid said.

“She is doing a great job as the coordinator for my 911 service,” he added. “I couldn’t ask for anyone better for the job.”