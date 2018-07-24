Fundraisers to benefit Uptown Wadesboro underway

WADESBORO — Uptown Wadesboro, Inc. is hosting fundraisers to raise money to cover operational costs and event-related expenses.

Uptown, a nonprofit organization, is accepting orders for laser brick pavers to be placed at your choice of location in Uptown Wadesboro to honor the memory of someone special, or to honor a group or organization.

The bricks come in two sizes. The 4-inch brick will accommodate three lines of print and costs $50. The 8-inch brick will allow for six lines of print and costs $100. A company logo can be added for an additional $100.

Laser-brick order forms are available at the Anson County Chamber of Commerce or can downloaded from www.uptownwadesboro.com; click on Brochures and Registration Forms and then look for the Brick Paver Form.

“The brick paver effort has been active for more than 10 years with more than 600 commemorative bricks placed in the sidewalks,” said Julian Swittenburg, Uptown Wadesboro director. “Some of the fundraising efforts have been in place for many years, but we are always looking for new opportunities to reach out to the community for support.”

Uptown usually repeats the bricking paving drive around Christmas so people can give them as holiday gift.

In addition to brick pavers, Uptown is taking orders for Uptown Wadesboro T-Shirts sporting the new marketing logo for $15.

To order, send an email with contact information and size(s) to uptownwadesboro@windstream.net. Limited sizes are available now, with others available later.

“We have usually been successful in raising a modest amount of money through our fundraisers,” Swittenburg said. “The majority of our operating money comes through our annual sponsorship drives that allows us to put on community events like Summer Jam and Fall Festival with little cost to attendees.”

Other fundraisers include participating in the Arts Council’s Christmas in November event where they sell raffle tickets for a gift basket with items donated by Uptown businesses. The organiztion also hosts “Breakfast with Santa” at Oliver’s restaurant.

For more information, call the Uptown Wadesboro, Inc. office at 704-695-1644.

Benefit Uptown Wadesboro