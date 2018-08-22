Two arrested, facing drug charges

Two suspects were arrested and are facing drug charges related to the manufactruing of methamphetamine, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A residence in the 2500 block of Olive Branch Road in the Burnsville area was searched Aug. 15 by an office from Probation and Parole. The Anson County Sheriff’s Office believed drug activity to be occuring at the residence, and that a juvenile may have been staying at the home, the release said.

During the probation search, the officer noticed items believed to be used in the making of methamphetamine and requested it be checked by Sheriff’s Office detectives. Once confirming that the items where used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine, detectives obtained a search warrant.

Upon searching the residence, more items and dangerous chemicals were located.

Justin Bruce Thomas of the residence and Lisa Huffstetler, Wadesboro, were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, manufacture methamphetamine, possession of meth precursors, maintaining a dwelling house, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were given $50,000 secured bonds with court dates of Aug. 28.

At the time of the report, no juveniles were located the residence.

“Methamphetamine has been a major problem in Anson County for the past 17 years, officers will continue to fight this epidemic, and encourages anyone with information about methamphetamine or other illegal activity to contact the Anson County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Landric Reid.

To contact the Sheriff’s Office, call 704-694-4188 or Crimestoppers at 704-695-3111 anonymously.