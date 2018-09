MONROE — South Piedmont Community College is set to hold its first Super Powered Comic Con on Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

This is a comic book, “geek” convention featuring a cosplay contest (with prize), multiple vendors, food truck, video gaming and panel discussions about pop culture (Star Trek vs. Star Wars, etc.). The event will be open to the public with no entry fees.

The college is located at 4209 Old Charlotte Highway in Monroe.