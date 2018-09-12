Financial aidworkshopon Tuesday

The College Foundation of North Carolina will hold a financial aid workshop on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the media center at Anson High School.

A CFNC representative will present information about applying for financial aid using the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Colleges and universities use this information to determine financial aid packages for students. This year, the FAFSA application for the 2019-20 school year will become available on Oct. 1.

Parents will learn more about student and parent loans, work study and how to interpret financial aid award letters received from schools once their student is accepted. Seniors and their parents from Anson High School, Anson Early College, and Anson Academy are encouraged to attend.