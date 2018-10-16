Ansonia opens 2018-19 season

Contributed photo 'Our Town' opens Friday at the Ansonia Theatre. Contributed photo 'Our Town' opens Friday at the Ansonia Theatre.

The Ansonia Theatre in Wadesboro is preparing for it’s 2018-19 season kickoff with the opening of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Our Town” on Friday though Sunday.

Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday is 3 p.m.

This drama tells the story of a fictional small town called Grover’s Corners located in New Hampshire in the early 1900s and follows its citizens over the course of 12 years. The play’s central plot revolves around two families: The Webb’s and The Gibbs’ and the love story that unfolds between two of their children, Emily and George.

This classic show has been lauded by many to be a great American play. The play offers an enriching visit with the characters, warmed by wisdom and shattered by its ending.

The Ansonia’s production is being directed by Tommy Wooten and features a cast from four different counties. The role of the stage manager, who narrates the show, is played by stage veteran Robert Graves. The Gibbs family is led by Chip Long, Carolyn Munn, Carson Traywick and Mia Franco. The Webb family members are played by Glenn Caulder, Teri Brown, Amanda Moss and Tyson Leavitt. The rest of the townsfolk are portrayed by Mike Phillips, Cheryl Carpenter Stewart, Douglas Kleeves, Caden Clarke, Ann Crescitelli, Isaac Clarke, Sarah Kalish, Alex Hill and Wooten.

For more information, contact the Anson County Arts Council at 704-694-4950 or ansoniatheatre.com.

Contributed photo

‘Our Town’ opens Friday at the Ansonia Theatre. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_OT3.jpg Contributed photo

‘Our Town’ opens Friday at the Ansonia Theatre.