D-SNAP applications accepted through Tuesday

Anson County has been declared a disaster county from Hurricane Florence by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

These declarations authorize the Department of Human Services, Division of Social Services to administer the Disaster Food and Nutrition benefits program.

Applications for disaster food and nutrition benefits will be taken at Harvest Ministries Outreach Center, 1134 E. Caswell St. in Wadesboro through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.; and Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

No applications will be taken on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Anson County Department of Social Services, this program is designed to authorize food stamp benefits for eligible households that are not currently receiving food and nutrition benefits and have experienced a loss as a result of Hurricane Florence. Residents may qualify for assistance for a one-month period if their home was damaged or destroyed or they have disaster related expenses, or they lost income or had food loss because of a power outage or household flooding resulting from Hurricane Florence. Eligibility is based on available income and resources.

Residents currently receiving food stamp benefits, including those who requested replacement benefits, are not eligible for this disaster program.

Eligible households will receive a one-time benefit on a special debit card (called an EBT card) to help buy food. The exact amount will depend on household size, but a family of one would receive $192, a family of four would receive $640 and larger families would receive more.

To be eligible, a person must:

• Live in one of the disaster declared counties.

• Have suffered losses/damages related to Hurricane Florence between the dates of Sept. 7 and Oct. 6, such as damage to property, loss of income or food loss.

• Have proof of identity. Individuals will be asked to provide verification of identity. This will not have to be picture identification; any document that shows their name, such as a utility or other bill, will be accepted.

• Have proof of residency (if available).

• Have income and resources below certain levels.

• Not currently be receiving help buying food through the Food and Nutrition Services program. People receiving FNS can also get extra help buying food, but do not need to fill out a D-SNAP application. They can get more information about how to get the extra help.

While Anson County residents are encouraged to apply at the application site, they can also apply in person in any of the three counties that will be accepting applications during those dates. DHHS will post information on locations and hours of the sites in each county on its website. People can also dial 211 for information on application sites in their county.

DHHS is encouraging people to complete their application ahead of time and bring it with them by downloading the form. People who may have a disability or are physically unable to go in-person to apply for help can complete the designated form, and send an authorized representative in their place.

The release says wait times should be anticipated due to the volume of people expected to apply. County officials will do everything they can to process applications as quickly as possible. Because long lines and wait times are possible, individuals are encouraged to bring medications and other necessary items. Due to limited space, individuals are encouraged to limit the number of people accompanying them and to consider arranging child care if possible. Residents should come prepared for inclement weather while waiting outdoors as limited outdoor shelter is available for those waiting in line.

Due to the possibility of large numbers of applicants, neighboring businesses should expect heavy traffic in the area, the release said.