Clover Crawl, benefitting 4-H, is Friday

Anson County 4-H is hosting its annual social and dance, the “Clover Crawl,” on Friday at Lockhart Taylor Center in Wadesboro.

The cost of this event is $30 per person in advance and $40 at the door.

Clover Crawl will include drinks, a food buffet and entertainment while never leaving the county. All proceeds go toward programs for youth in Anson County.

The Clover Crawl will run 6-11 p.m. This is a 21-and-over event.

Tickets are currently on sale now and available at the Extension Office on McLaurin Street and Lacy’s in Wadesboro. For more information, call 704-694-2915.