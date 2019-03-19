Anson Alphamen step forward with scholarship opportunity

Cedrik Pickett - Marcus Dean - Patrick Tanner - Tyrone Davis - - Victor Lindsey - - Charles McManus - - - -

A group of Anson County natives have created a scholarship dedicated to college-bound young men attending Anson County Schools.

The men are also members of Alpha Phi Alpha, the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African-American men.

The scholarship was formulated by Cedrik Pickett on Dec. 4, and he shared the idea with fellow natives.

“The thought of creating such a scholarship had been on my mind for some time,” Pickett said. “I knew it would definitely take the work and efforts of good solid men to make it happen.”

The Anson Alphamen Scholarship Foundation became an incorporated nonprofit Jan. 15, led by Pickett, Victor Lindsey, Patrick Tanner, Tyrone Davis and Marcus Dean. Other members include Charles McManus, Derrick Spencer and Rodney Leak as fellow trailblazers in this initiative.

“We definitely felt the need to give back to our community in some way that would be beneficial from an educational standpoint,” Pickett said.

The Anson Alphamen are a group that includes varied roles as Army veterans, lawyers, realtors and managers of IT and the energy sector. They not only share a deep love for their fraternity, but a love for the community in which they grew up.

“First of All, Servants of All, We shall Transcend All” is the motto of their fraternity and a strong reason for wanting to give back to their community.

The scholarship recipient will receive a $500 financial award which will “help provide financial assistance as well as be a bridge of mentorship for the young men who aspire a higher education from the Anson Alphamen and continue to bridge the gap in the community, as well as, in their personal lives.”

The foundation will review the students’ resume and transcripts. The financial need is typically found on the FAFSA application in the Expected Family Contribution section. The candidates with lower EFCs will be more of their focus but they aren’t limiting it to just those candidates.

“We feel that this scholarship is very important to us; because we understand the need to be a helping hand to under-privileged youth who are striving, performing and excelling in all areas of their journey through high school,” he said. “It’s important that we give back and hopefully, in some way, it motivates others to give back as well.”

The scholarship criteria is as follows:

• Applicant must be a U.S. citizen and male senior at Anson High School, Anson Early College or Anson Academy.

• Applicant must submit two sealed letters of recommendation from a teacher, principal, counselor, pastor or community leader that’s not a direct relative.

• Applicant must provide a copy of their high school transcript.

• Applicant must submit their Student Aid Report (SAR).

• GPA of 3.0 unweighted.

• Applicant must submit a resume listing their academic standing and achievements.

• Applicant must have their application submitted in full by noon on April 11.

• One-page typed essay, double-spaced, in your own words: “Why is it important to you to receive a college education?”

• Applicant must be permitted to attend a four-year college or university.

• Copy of a letter of acceptance must be provided prior to the date of the award.

All requirements must be met, or the application will not be accepted; the exception is the college acceptance letter. All documents must be submitted as a whole package prior to the application deadline of noon on April 11.

In May, two deserving young men will be awarded the first scholarships from the Anson Alphamen.

“We hope that the young men who receive our scholarship will gain and understand a deeper meaning of giving back to one’s community; and also have a nice help of getting the basic necessities for him to start college,” Pickett said.

Although majority of the members of the Anson Alphamen are currently living outside the county, Pickett said they have plans to start a mentoring program to help young men better prepare for the ever-evolving world.

“No matter where life takes us, we understand that Anson County will always be home; and it’s amazing that we are able to be a blessing to future rising leaders to come out of our hometown,” Pickett said.

Other businesses or organizations who would like to be a blessing in our efforts to give out more scholarships can donate to their PayPal account at ansonalphamen@gmail.com.

For more information about the scholarship opportunity, call Pickett at 703-380-0291 or email Lindsey at ansonalphamen@gmail.com.

