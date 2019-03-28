Two suspects charged in fatal Morven shooting

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Two people have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a man in Morven on March 6.

Antonio Thomas Robinson, 27, of Wadesboro, and Mario Watts were arrested by deputies from the Anson County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation, the Sheriff’s Office says. Each has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Edward Garris’ body was found unresponsive in Morven at N.C. 145 and Sandy Ridge Road. He had been shot several times and died at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Robinson was arrested March 15, and Watts was arrested March 25. Lawmen reached out to the community for help in their investigation, which assisted in finding the suspects and bringing forth charges.

“I would like to thank the citizens who came forward with information that aided in the arrest of Robinson,” said Sheriff Landric Reid.

Lawmen are still investigating. Reid said anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 704-694-4188.

Published reports have said Garris may have known the person who shot him. Deputies said Garris had gotten out of his pickup and an argument preceded the shooting.

