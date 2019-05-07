Foundation giving back through scholarship

By Natalie Davis

Anson natives William Smith and Jonathan Polk have created the Smith and Polk Foundation Scholarship for Anson County students.

There will be $500 scholarships awarded to two chosen candidates for books, fees or housing essentials. Students were instructed to submit an application by paper from their school’s respective officials. Each high school was given the opportunity to apply. Scholarship Night for Anson County students will be held May 28 at the Ansonia Theater starting at 7 p.m.

“To raise money we’ve created a Go Fund Me account for donations, and if we are not able to raise the full amount, we are looking to cover the remaining balance together,” Smith said. “Being former students from Anson County, we believe it is important to reach back to the others in the community because great potential lies where we are from.”

“Smith and Polk Foundation greatly support first generation college students, student-athletes and aspiring business majors,” he said.

The Foundation is open to supporting any major and any background from the Anson County community.

“The qualities that we expressed interest in are our targets because we are aware of the demographics of Anson County,” Smith said. “We are encouraging first generation college students to take advantage of the opportunity of higher education. Also, Jonathan and I both were student-athletes; although I, William, was a business student in college.”

Smith and Polk previously tossed around ideas for a foundation, but it was officially started in December after Smith graduated from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The scholarship was created in March.

Smith is an alumnus of Anson New Technology High School, from the class of 2014. As a three-sport athlete, Smith was able to graduate third in his high school class and recently received his bachelor’s in accounting.

Smith was also a member of Enactus organization, prior to graduating.

“Now, I am working to gain more experience in my field of accounting,” he said.

Polk was a four-sport athlete, playing football, track, wrestling and baseball, while in high school and a graduate of the Scholars program at Anson Senior High School in 2017. Polk attends East Carolina University as a double-major in history and political science, with a dual concentration in pre-law. He is involved in many organizations on ECU’s campus.

“We are asking for the help of the community to support our cause and the foundation,” Smith said. “We would like to thank all supporters throughout the way; and good luck to the graduating class of 2019.”

