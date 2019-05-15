Seven from Anson graduate from Wingate

May 15, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

Wingate graduation exercises included seven from Anson County on May 10-11.

They included Ashton Elizabeth Lee of Polkton, Mary Catherine Boylin of Wadesboro, Gabriela Cabrera of Peachland, Michael Dylan Thuleen of Peachland, Breyanna Lynn Baker of Wadesboro, Jillian Nicole Dunn of Wadesboro and Chanel Nicole Pauldo of Wadesboro.

Lee earned her doctorate in pharmacy.

“I am excited to be graduating and finally be able to start my career; however, I have grown to love Wingate and will miss being on campus and seeing the classmates that I have been on this journey with,” Lee said.

Lee is required to take two different licensing exams from the North Carolina Board of Pharmacy, but said she plans to work in the Wingate area, or the surrounding counties.

“My journey to graduation has been filled with hundreds of tests, dozens of projects and presentations each year, thousands of miles driven to clinical rotation sites, and many encounters with patients,” Lee said.

She added that the past year has consisted of 45 weeks of full-time clinical rotation at nine different sites.

“During this time, I gained hands-on experience in the field of pharmacy and learned to provide patients with the best treatment possible,” she added.

Lee has 2,096 hours of practice experience.

“The road to graduation has not been easy, but seeing first-hand how I can make a difference in the lives of patients is very rewarding,” she said.

Boylin earned a master’s in business administration.

Cabrera, summa cum laude, earned bachelor’s degrees in communication-journalism/mass media and religious studies.

Cabrera took a non-traditional path toward graduation, initially starting her education at South Piedmont Community College, with plans of only obtaining her associate’s degree. However, Wingate reached out to her.

“It was an offer I couldn’t decline,” she said. “I started WU with my bachelor’s in communications and ended up staying an extra year to get a second bachelor in religion.”

Cabrera also said she doesn’t think it has hit her that she’s graduated, thinking after she completed finals, “OK, summer break before it all happens again,” when her best friend kindly reminded her that she was never taking an undergraduate class again.

“It’s been incredibly surreal,” Cabrera added. “I was accepted to Wake Forest University on a full ride, and stipend to obtain my master’s in religious studies; so, that’s where I’ll be in the fall.”

Thuleen earned a degree in human services. He said his journey was one of a kind.

“I have gained many wonderful memories, got to know new people and of course gained valuable knowledge to be able to better myself and have a successful future,” he said, adding that he is proud and excited to have graduated from college.

“I am very grateful for everyone who has helped along the way to achieve my dream of graduating college,” Thuleen said. “I am also grateful for the generous scholarships awarded to me that have helped me with my finances and be able to afford going to college.”

Thuleen plans to work in the school system of Anson County to help the students like a counselor would or in the justice system of Anson County or a surrounding county of Anson helping juveniles.

“Most importantly,” he said, “I plan to continue to let my light shine like a lighthouse for others.”

Baker, magna cum laude, earned her degree in nursing.

Dunn earned her degree in accounting.

Pauldo earned a degree in sports management.

“My journey towards graduation wasn’t easy, but now that I’m graduating, it feels like all my hard work has paid off,” Pauldo said. “It seems like yesterday I was moving into the dorms my freshmen year and now, I’ll be leaving with a degree in my hand.”

Pauldo added she plans on starting my career in the Union County public schools system as a physical education teacher.

By Natalie Davis

The Anson Record