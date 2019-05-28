Toys for Tots fundraiser is going Hollywood

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

The Toys for Tots “Hollywood Walk of Fame” Senior Prom fundraiser will be held June 22 at Lockhart Taylor Center beginning at 7 p.m.

The staff at the Anson County Courthouse chose the Hollywood theme.

“We will walk the famous red carpet, and everyone will be allowed to purchase a star on Hollywood Boulevard,” said Vancine Sturdivant, director.

Sturdivant will come as many celebrities that night, including Patti Labelle.

“Patti is known for her great performances and rolling on the floor,” Sturdivant said. “If I roll on the floor, someone will have to get me up; but I truly do a great karaoke of Patti Labelle.”

Guests from all over North and South Carolina are invited. Sturdivant stated she is truly excited and looking forward to the outpouring of participation and support from citizens.

As for the reason why she began this event, Sturdivant said, “This was an event my spouse and I never shared together.”

Even though they chaperoned the high school senior proms, Sturdivant said they never went to one together as youth.

“I began to ask different couples did they attend their senior prom with the person they are currently with or married to and the answer would always be no,” Sturdivant said.

Sturdivant said she felt the Senior Prom would be a way to bring couples together, but dressing in tuxedos and gowns, look the soul mates in the eyes and just enjoy each other.

If a couple would like a special song of dedication, the option is available. No one is required to request a song, but Sturdivant said everyone is required to dance.

DJ Stephen Greene will play each request, while Sturdivant recognizes the couples and call them on the floor to dance. Door prizes and gifts will be awarded.

“It is because of great supporters we, the executive board, is able to do the things we do for the less fortunate families of Anson County,” Sturdivant said.

Tickets can be purchased fromSturdivant, Elissa Michelle Sturdivant, Union County, Rosa Little, Dr. Bernice Bennett, Sheriff Landric Reid, Attorney Fred Poisson, Debra Rosebud, Playaz Elite Motorcycle Club, Barbara Thomas, Erica Greene, Milea Gulledge, Tammy Moore, Annie Chris Parson, Diane Carelock, Showtime Tattoo Parlor, William “Bugga” Sturdivant, Harvest Ministries Outreach Center, Apostle Tim Adams and Pastor Steve Adams.

