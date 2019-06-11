Vincent named editor at Anson Record

WADESBORO — A change in the newsroom of The Anson Record took place this week when W. Curt Vincent was named the new editor.

Vincent comes to The Record from Laurinburg, where he will continue to serve as editor of The Laurinburg Exchange. He replaces Alan Wooten, who served as editor here since August 2018 and has assumed additional responsibilities at the Bladen Journal in Elizabethtown.

“I’m looking forward to learning more about the county as well as working with Natalie (Davis) to bring some positive things to The Record” Vincent said. “It will take some time, so hopefully our readers will be patient as we go through this transition.”

Vincent has been with Champion Media and its predecessors since 2003, when he served in a number of positions with The Robesonian in Lumberton for six years. He then was appointed to general manager and editor of the Bladen Journal, where he spent nine years before coming to Laurinburg in July 2018.

“The Anson Record staff is excited to welcome Curt to our team,” said Althea Simpson, general manager for the newspaper. “The experience and strong background in the newspaper industry he brings with him will be an asset to us and to the community.”

Vincent has been in the newspaper industry since 1981 and worked in several states for both large and small newspapers. He lives in Lumberton with his wife TammySue.

“I encourage anyone to contact me or stop by to say hello” he said. “I also hope to get out and meet some folks as time goes on.”

Vincent plans to be in The Record office on Mondays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., but can also be reached on his cell phone at 910-736-2688.

