Couple celebrates 67 years of love, marriage

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Contributed Photo Joseph and Sara Thomas celebrates 67th year of marriage. -

Burnsville Learning & Recreation Center, along with Fountain Hill United Method Church, recently honored Joseph Franklin Thomas and Sarah Ross Thomas, whom celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.

The couple was granted three children; Joe Jr. of the Burnsville, Gregory of Lilesville and Yvonne of Virginia.

“Burnsville Community, Fountain Hill U.M. Church and Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center continues to witness much of God‘s greatness through this pair,” said Carol Smith.

They are members of the Fountain Hill UM Church located on NC Hwy 2018 west. The couple attended and graduated from the Burrnville High school in 1951. Burnsville Fire & Rescue Department is housed at the location.

After their retirement from public work, they both served as missionaries. Their volunteer’s role through the United Methodist Church was helping to establish homes for the less fortunate. They also spent time in Panama, Mexico and Costa Rica.

“Joe and Sara continue to serve time in Garden City preparing the living quarters for summer campers,” Smith said. “The Thomas‘s continues to give weekly as they serve others through their Church and the Burnsville Recreation & learning Center. The interject couple are they both are still full of life with much to give in helping others.”

Sara Thomas still serves as the church pianist and secretary at Fountain Hill United Methodist Church. Joe Thomas served as treasury for 32 years. He was active Sunday school superintendent for years.

They came on board as volunteers in 2010 and still volunteers weekly.

“Joe and Sara volunteer as food transporters,” Smith said. “Sara volunteers alongside him in making sure that the products are picked up every two weeks, and she works in the roll as a data entries for the Emergency Pantry.”

Smith went on to say, “All Emergency Pantry neighbors know her as the lady with the smile and pretty white hair.”

