Morven native completes Dept. of Justice internship

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

Attorney General Josh Stein announced that Morven native Crystal Ingram completed an internship with the North Carolina Department of Justice this summer.

Ingram earned valuable experience in the Civil Division while serving the state, and is a rising 2L at the North Carolina Central University School of Law.

She is a 2007 graduate of Anson High School and a 2011 alumna of North Carolina A&T State University.

Before law school, Ingram taught seventh grade science for three years in Jacksonville, Florida.

She currently serves as an education advocate and intends to practice education law and juvenile defense after graduating from NCCU School of Law.

The North Carolina Department of Justice handles issues that affect every aspect of state government and the lives of North Carolina residents.

“Every day, I go to work with some of the smartest and most talented people in our state,” Stein said. “It was an honor to work with so many driven, intelligent interns this summer. I wish them the best of luck through the rest of their education and careers.”

Serving as a summer intern gave Ingram an opportunity to work alongside some of the state’s best attorneys to see first-hand the impact that the Department has on our state.

In addition to assisting the state’s attorneys, Ingram participated in a variety of activities to give them a perspective on the Department’s work, including attending oral arguments in the appellate courts, touring the State Crime Laboratory, and visiting the North Carolina Executive Mansion for a reception with Gov. Roy Cooper.

“I believe in the potential of every child becoming the best they can possibly be,” Ingram said. “To that end, I am thankful for teachers, such as my mother (Angelia Jeter-Blakney) for inspiring me to serve my community and to strive for excellence in all that I do.”

