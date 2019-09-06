The OrthoCarolina Research Institute will host a community event focused on raising awareness of the opioid epidemic and its impact on modern-day high school and college students Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

The event will take place at the Knight Theatre at 430 S. Tron St. for high school and college students and their parents.

According to the press release, the forum, Painful Truth: What Students Need to Know about the Opioid Crisis is designed to be an honest conversation about the dangers of opioid use and abuse. Parents are encouraged to accompany their high school students and continue the conversation at home.

Every day, more than an estimated 130 Americans die from an opioid-related drug overdose and nearly 80 percent of heroin users reported misusing prescription opioids prior to heroin.

”As medical professionals we believe it’s our responsibility to do our part finding alternatives to opioids for our patients and educating the public about dangers related to opioid use and abuse,” said Nady Hamid, MD, OrthoCarolina sports medicine physician and leader of the Carolinas Opioid Reduction Effort (CORE) Project. “As we have learned more about the opioid crisis, we have recognized the need for there to be honest conversations with students about the impact opioids can have.”

The release also stated that selected panelists who are passionate about helping fix the opioid crisis will have a candid discussion about how opioids have impacted their lives as physicians, professional athletes, and even as parents who have lost a child.

The panelists include John Kasay, former Panthers kicker; Muhsin Muhammad, former Panthers wide receiver; Mike Rucker, former Panthers defensive end; Debbie Dalton, founder of The Hunter Dalton HD Life Foundation; Betsy Ragone, founder of Michael’s VOICE Inc.; Dr. Nady Hamid, OrthoCarolina, CORE Project lead; Dr. Pat Connor, OrthoCarolina, Panthers Team physician; Dr. Joe Hsu, Atrium Health, Orthopedic Trauma; and Dr. Don Teater, Teater Health Solutions, educator.

Parking and admissions for the event is free, but guests must register for tickets through the OrthoCarolina Research Institute at orthocarolinaresearch.org/events.

About OrthoCarolina Research Institute:

The OrthoCarolina Research Institute (OCRI) exists to work with physicians and collaborative partners to facilitate relevant orthopedic research that advances orthopedic treatments, improves quality of life for patients, and educates the medical community. OCRI is an independent, non-profit 501(c)3 uniquely positioned as both an academic research center and clinical research site servicing industry research. OCRI’s goal, through research, is to improve the lives of our patients by increasing mobility, reducing cost and decreasing recovery time. We study new surgical techniques, new products and devices, and provide alternatives to traditional care for patients.