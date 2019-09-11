Perk up breakfast with a low-carb quiche

Weekend breakfasts don’t always have to be a few scrambled eggs and a couple slices of bacon. But it should include both of those.
A low-carb, gluten-free quiche will perk up any morning meal for you and your family — and it’s easy to create.
***
Ingredients …
— Crust
2 cups almond meal
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper
— Filling
1 cup half-and-half
5 large eggs
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper
1 pinch ground nutmeg
8 slices cooked bacon, crumbled
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
***
Directions …
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix almond meal, butter, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, and 1/8 teaspoon white pepper together, forming a ball. Gently press dough into a 9-inch pie pan.
Bake crust in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. The crust will puff up slightly; gently press it back down with a spoon or fork. Continue baking until just lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes.
Whisk half-and-half, eggs, 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, 1/4 teaspoon white pepper, and nutmeg in a large bowl.
Sprinkle bacon into the bottom of the pie crust; top with Swiss cheese. Pour egg mixture over Swiss cheese.
Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Let cool for 5 to 10 minutes to finish setting in the middle.
Enjoy.
TammySue Vincent is a celiac and the editor’s wife.