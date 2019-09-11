Perk up breakfast with a low-carb quiche

Weekend breakfasts don’t always have to be a few scrambled eggs and a couple slices of bacon. But it should include both of those.

A low-carb, gluten-free quiche will perk up any morning meal for you and your family — and it’s easy to create.

***

Ingredients …

— Crust

2 cups almond meal

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper

— Filling

1 cup half-and-half

5 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper

1 pinch ground nutmeg

8 slices cooked bacon, crumbled

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix almond meal, butter, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, and 1/8 teaspoon white pepper together, forming a ball. Gently press dough into a 9-inch pie pan.

Bake crust in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. The crust will puff up slightly; gently press it back down with a spoon or fork. Continue baking until just lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes.

Whisk half-and-half, eggs, 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, 1/4 teaspoon white pepper, and nutmeg in a large bowl.

Sprinkle bacon into the bottom of the pie crust; top with Swiss cheese. Pour egg mixture over Swiss cheese.

Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Let cool for 5 to 10 minutes to finish setting in the middle.

Enjoy.

TammySue Vincent is a celiac and the editor’s wife.