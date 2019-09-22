BRLC’s annual bike ride scheduled for Saturday

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center‘s bikers and volunteers will host their annual “God Glorious Motorcycle Ride” on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The huge yard sale begins at 8 a.m. and Bikers’ registration will begin at 9:30: a.m.

“The God Glorious Motorcycle committee members and the Yard Sale group are reaching out to all bikers and yard sale goers far and near,” said Carol Smith, director. “There will be plenty of great yard sale items for all shoppers; new and gently used items are donated by BRLC supporter near and far.”

The God Glorious Charity Ride official opening ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. followed by the motorcycle ride at 11 a.m.

Smith said that motorcycle’s clubs, individuals and those that love to ride for recreation are invited to ride.

“Those of you that love to rise early in the morning for yard sale, come,” Smith said.

There will be numerous household goods, used furniture items, children’s toys, clothing and other items.

“With the increase in families served weekly, BRLC’s needs continue to become greater,” Smith said.

The Emergency Food Pantry provides food and household items to needed families weekly.

The BRLC’s after school Program provide hot meal daily to all students that are enrolled in the program. They each get help with homework, when needed.

“The grades of the after school students improves during the course of the school year,” she added. “The center is a safe place for all children.”

Students are issued “Back Packs” monthly for those that may not have nutritious food at home on the weekend.

“These programs are vital to this community,” Smith said.

Complimentary Breakfast and Lunch will be provided and served to all bikers and supporters. An ice cream cart will be on hand with pre-selected ice cream and pops for a small price.

BRLC is located at 13349 Highway 742 N. Polkton.

All charitable donations are tax exempt.

“BRLC thanks each of you for your support,” Smith said.

For information, contact bikers Mitchell Liles 704-294-9138, Jewel Brewer 704-704-575-4061, Nelson Jackson 704-826-8057 or BRLC director Carol Smith 704-778-7478. The website is www.burnsvillelc.org.

