Toys for Tots gearing up for 2019 kickoff

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

The Toys for Tots 2019 kickoff will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m. with the theme, “Bringing the Joy and Hope of Christmas to less fortunate children.”

This year’s kickoff will be at Harvest Ministries Outreach Center, Wadesboro, Apostle Tim Adams & Pastor Steve Adams.

“We are asking every church, local business, schools and elected officials to please come and have a representative present,” said Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant, coordinator. “We need your support.”

Toys for Tots came to Anson County in 2011.

“During our first campaign, we were blessed to collect and distribute toys to over 1,500 children,” Sturdivant said.

Since then, the number has grown to over 3,000 children.

“Each year the need gets greater,” Sturdivant added. “Now more than ever, we need the assistance of our community, businesses, churches, school and citizens to make this program a continued success.”

During the Toys for Tots conference held this year, at the National Conference Center in Washington, DC, Anson County’s campaign and Sturdivant were recognized for having a successful campaign each year.

The Toys for Tots Foundation is the largest non-profit organization in the world. It all began in 1947, with a hand crafted doll, Raggedy Ann and a Marine that heard a mother’s prayer that her kids would not get anything for Christmas. Marine Reserve Major Bill Hendrick and his wife shared with this less fortunate family. Thus the beginning of Toys for Tots. Major Hendrick and members of his Marine Reserve Unit collected and distributed 5,000 toys the first year. The seed was planted and Toys for Tots was born.

The following year, 1948 the Marine Corps Reserve adopted the program and collected and distributed toys in 74 communities nationwide. The Toys for Tots program has grown tremendously since its inception. Today, Toys for Tots serves nearly 800 local communities covering all 50 states, The District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

“Businesses, churches, schools, citizens, and our elected officials are very important to us,” she said. “It’s a way you can give back to your community and to our less fortunate children and families.”

Sturdivant went on to say, “You can support Toys for Tots through a monetary donation or purchasing toys.”

Toys may be dropped off at the following drop-off sites:

  • · Harvest Ministries Outreach Center
  • · Centenary A.M.E. Zion Church
  • · Harris Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church
  • · Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Morven
  • · Gumby’s, Lilesville

Citizens will also be able to pick up applications at the above locations and Anson County Health Department.

“Christmas is a time of joy, happiness, goodwill and love for our fellowman,” Sturdivant said. “It is a time of giving and helping others, especially those who are less fortunate.”

Sturdivant went on to say, “I challenge each one of you to give. Bless someone.”

All donations are to be written out to: Toys for Tots / Anson.

“Working together as a team, we can make this year’s campaign one of the best,” Sturdivant added.

For information, contact Assistant Coordinator Bernice Bennett at 704-848-4085, Secretary Debra Rosebud at 704-695-2963, or Sturdivant at 704-848-4412.

