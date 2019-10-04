MHC honors pharmacist, hospitalist manager with Merit Award

October 4, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record
-
-

McLeod Health Cheraw is pleased to announce Melanie Thrift, hospitalist manager, and Kacey Gainey, pharmacist, as the recipients of the September 2019 McLeod Merit Award.

Both employees were awarded a plaque and medal during a special recognition ceremony held in their honor.

The McLeod Merit Award recognizes McLeod Health employees, volunteers and physicians who consistently exemplify Service Excellence standards and who also demonstrate and promote the McLeod Health mission, vision and values. Recipients are nominated by their coworkers and chosen by members of the McLeod Health Cheraw Service Excellence Committee.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_image002.jpg

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_image001.jpg

The Anson Record